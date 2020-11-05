Live Update: Rain chances stay low into next week with pleasant temperatures; cooler air on the horizon

Live weather udpate Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Wednesday proved to be another gorgeous day around the ArkLaTex. Thanks to a mix of sunshine and some high clouds, temperatures soared into the low to middle 70s. Don’t look for much change for the next few days. We will continue to see the mix of sunshine and clouds and temperatures will continue to be above normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Nighttime temperatures will continue to warm up. By the beginning of next week, overnight lows should be in the lower 60s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Our next cold front will move through the area Tuesday and will bring our next best chance for some rain. Right now it appears the rain will be rather limited in coverage and intensity. We should see temperatures return to more normal levels behind the front. Highs will retreat to the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows will return to the low to middle 50s.

We will settle into a rather cloudy, mild, and off and on rainy weather pattern as we head into the middle of the month. You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below:

