Live update: Rain continues but is starting to decrease, snow now looking more promising Sunday night

Live update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Wednesday was a cloudy and soggy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 40s around most of the area and have warmed into the 50s ahead of the rain and tend to fall into the 40s once the rain begins in a certain area. The rain will continue to spread from west to east for the rest of the afternoon and evening before coming to an end tonight. We could have a few leftover areas of light rain Thursday mainly over SW AR and SE OK. All of the area will see lots of clouds Thursday. The clouds will combine with a gusty N to NW wind to keep temperatures in the 40s.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

The clouds will gradually decrease some Thursday night leading to the return of some sunshine that will stick around into Saturday. Despite the sunshine, temperatures Friday and Saturday will stay below normal with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

It still appears that another disturbance will move through the Lower Mississippi Valley Sunday and Sunday night. Models are split on the possible impacts of this system. Some suggest that almost all of the precipitation will stay to the south of our area. Others now bring rain to the area Sunday that changes to snow Sunday night. Some accumulation of snow should be expected over the southern half of the area basically from near I-20 and points south in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Given model inconsistency, it is still a bit too soon to provide a reliable estimation of how much will fall.

Once this disturbance clears the area, we will see a rather quiet weather week next week. Sunshine will return Monday and should stick around into next weekend. We will see a gradual warming trend as highs return to the low 60s by the end of next week. Overnight lows will begin the week in the upper 20s. They should warm to the mid to upper 30s by the end of the week. It still appears that our next chance for rain may hold off until the end of next weekend. You can see the details on next week’s dry and warmer weather and when rain could return in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

–Todd Warren