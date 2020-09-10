Live update: Rain possible for part of the area Wednesday night; more scattered storms possible Thursday

We still have a few scattered thundershowers over parts of the ArkLaTex this evening. This activity should end during the next few hours. Been watching some lightning from cells that are to the south of Shreveport.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

We will likely see more scattered showers and thunderstorms over especially the western half of the area Thursday. I’ll show you the latest from Futurecast. Rain chances will remain rather limited through Monday. We will then see a slight pattern change that will allow the chance of rain to increase by the last half of next week.

We are all still waiting for signs of our first real cooldown of the season. I’ll let you know if that will happen anytime soon in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook. I’ll also share how much rain you might expect to see in your rain gauge.

We are near the statistical peak of hurricane season and it looks like the Atlantic will remain rather busy during the next few weeks. I’ll show you if we have anything to worry about.

