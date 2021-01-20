Live update: Rain returns Thursday with off and on periods of rain continuing through next Wednesday

Live update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Wednesday was a cloudy and mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures throughout the day have remained fairly steady in the low to middle 50s over most of the area.

Our next disturbance in a series of disturbances will approach the area Thursday and likely bring another day of rain. The rain likely will be heavy at times. A rumble of thunder will be possible but widespread storms are unlikely. Despite the rain, temperatures will be warmer Thursday as daytime highs climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Look for the rain to continue through Thursday night when it should begin to decrease. We will likely see the rain end during the day Friday. Temperatures Friday will be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We will take a break from the rain Saturday. The weekend will begin with a cloudy sky and near-normal temperatures. Highs Saturday will once again settle into the mid to upper 50s. The weekend will end with yet another disturbance approaching the area from the southwest. Temperatures both Sunday and Monday will likely be warming with some locations seeing highs in the 70s. This will create a bit more instability in the atmosphere resulting in a better chance for a few thunderstorms. The risk for severe weather is looking low, but cannot totally be ruled out. Models continue to indicate that we could see another two to four inches of rain during the next week. We will have to keep an eye on the rain Sunday and Monday as intensities could be a bit higher resulting in an isolated Flash Flood threat.

We will see another day of rest from the rain Tuesday and could actually see some sunshine. That sunshine won’t stick around very long. A third disturbance will slowly approach the area from the southwest and bring the threat of more rain starting Wednesday. Some long-range models indicate that this threat of rain could continue into next Thursday. Temperatures next week will likely stay above normal with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows will mainly be in the 40s. See the details below in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

Todd Warren

