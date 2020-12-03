Live update: Rain starting to decrease from west to east; clouds to stick around Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Live update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Wednesday was a cloudy, chilly, and soggy day around the ArkLaTex. You can see from Pinpoint Doppler that the rain continues to fall over most of the area. The rain is starting to decrease from west to east and that trend will continue tonight as the rain eventually ends.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

With the upper-level disturbance responsible for today’s rain still to the northwest of our area, we will likely continue to see lots of clouds Thursday that will keep temperatures well below normal. Highs Thursday will likely stay in the 40s and low 50s. Futurecast shows that the clouds should begin to decrease Thursday night and Sunshine will return for much of Friday.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Once the sunshine returns, it will likely stick around through most of next week. Eventually, upper-level high pressure will settle over the southern part of the country. This will bring some above-normal temperatures for much of next week as highs return to the 60s. Lows will stay rather chilly in the 30.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

We will likely have to wait until the very end of next week to see our next shot at rain. Long-range models show another strong disturbance bringing rain as soon as Friday of next week. That rain threat could last through all of next weekend. This system will also bring back some chilly air. You can see all the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss