Live update: Rain starting to decrease from west to east; clouds to stick around Thursday

Live update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Wednesday was a cloudy, chilly, and soggy day around the ArkLaTex. You can see from Pinpoint Doppler that the rain continues to fall over most of the area. The rain is starting to decrease from west to east and that trend will continue tonight as the rain eventually ends.

With the upper-level disturbance responsible for today’s rain still to the northwest of our area, we will likely continue to see lots of clouds Thursday that will keep temperatures well below normal. Highs Thursday will likely stay in the 40s and low 50s. Futurecast shows that the clouds should begin to decrease Thursday night and Sunshine will return for much of Friday.

Once the sunshine returns, it will likely stick around through most of next week. Eventually, upper-level high pressure will settle over the southern part of the country. This will bring some above-normal temperatures for much of next week as highs return to the 60s. Lows will stay rather chilly in the 30.

We will likely have to wait until the very end of next week to see our next shot at rain. Long-range models show another strong disturbance bringing rain as soon as Friday of next week. That rain threat could last through all of next weekend. This system will also bring back some chilly air. You can see all the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.