Live update: Rain starting to slowly decrease but the clouds and chilly temperatures will stick around

Live weather update Thursday 8:30 pm:

We continue to watch a very strong upper-level disturbance and its associated area of low pressure that will move by the ArkLaTex Thursday evening and Thursday night. Light to moderate rain continues to fall over much of the ArkLaTex. Radar shows the back edge of the rain is starting to move into the SW and W part of the area and will continue to make progress through the ArkLaTex during the next several hours.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for most of the area until midnight, but with the heaviest of the rain moving out soon, it appears that the threat for flooding will begin to decrease from southwest to northeast.

While the rain will end tonight, the clouds will likely hang over most of the ArkLaTex through New Years Day and most of Saturday. This will result in some rather chilly days as highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A shower will be possible during this time but rain is looking extremely unlikely.

Sunshine will return very late Saturday and especially Sunday. This will start a warming trend that will continue into the middle of next week. Look for daytime highs to return to the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the low to middle 30s. They should return to the upper 30s to low 40s by Tuesday morning.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Next week will end with two disturbances. The first will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms next Wednesday. The second will bring more rain by next Friday. We will then turn cooler again by next weekend. That cooler air and possibly more rain could hang around in the second week of tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

Todd Warren

