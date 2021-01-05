Live update: Rain to return Wednesday, winter precipitation Sunday?

Live update Monday 8:30 pm:

Monday saw the return of sunshine to the ArkLaTex. A band of clouds moved through the area early in the day and gave way to the sunshine. Temperatures have responded to the sunshine with highs once again soaring into the 60s. We will see similar conditions Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will begin in the low to middle 30s. Look for afternoon temperatures to return to the low to middle 60s.

Our next cold front will quickly move across the area late Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Models are now indicating that we could see rainfall from this frontal passage in the ½ to 1” range. A little bit of thunder will be possible over the southern half of the ArkLaTex, but severe weather of not a concern at this point.

Cooler air will invade the ArkLaTex behind this front. Daytime highs for the rest of the workweek will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Overnight lows will settle into the low to middle 30s. This chilly air will stick around through the weekend and most of next week.

With the cold air in place, yet another disturbance will bring some rain to the area Sunday. Yesterday, models showed a chance for some winter precipitation to mix in with the rain. Now models are somewhat split with mainly rain. This will be the likely outcome as temperatures will be well above freezing in the 40s. However, with a few models still indicating a chance for winter precipitation, we will have to keep a close eye on this system as those models that do show more of a winter mix indicate that we could get enough to impact travel

Next week will begin with below normal temperatures. Highs will likely be in the 40s and 50s. Lows will dip below freezing at times in the 20s and 30s. Longer range models show that it could be a while before the 60s return to the area as we stay near or below normal through the middle of January. It is also looking promising that we will see below-normal rainfall. You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

–Todd Warren