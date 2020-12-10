Live update: Record highs possible Thursday ahead of a Friday cold front that will bring rain and cooler temperatures

Weather

Live weather update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Wednesday continued our streak of sunny days with above normal temperatures. High climbed into the mid to upper 70s. Expect even warmer temperatures Thursday in advance of a cold front that will move through the area Friday night. Daytime highs Thursday will again be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday’s record high in Shreveport is 78 degrees. That record very well could fall.

Clouds will increase over the area Thursday night and rain will begin to develop Friday as the cold front approaches. Near and ahead of the front is where we will likely see our heaviest rainfall Friday evening and Friday night. Some thunder should be expected but severe weather is extremely unlikely. Models continue to show that much of the area could receive at least an inch of rain.

Cooler air will move in behind the front this weekend. A second disturbance will bring another slight chance for a few showers Sunday. Thanks to the clouds Sunday, temperatures will struggle to approach 50 degrees for a daytime high.

Once this system clears, we should stay dry for most of next week. It will also stay rather chilly with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below shows that we could see some rain to begin Christmas week with a warm-up leading up to the arrival of this disturbance. Highs should return to the 60s and lows should return to the 40s. We very well could see the above-normal temperatures linger through Christmas.

