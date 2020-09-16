Live update: Sally continues to spin off the coast of Alabama; cooler temperatures invade the ArkLaTex this weekend

There has been very little change with Hurricane Sally during the day today. The storm is still a category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph. It is expected to make landfall along the Alabama coast early tomorrow morning with similar strength. The biggest threat from this storm will be the result of its slow movement. Two feet of rainfall will be possible causing widespread flooding.

Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

Here at home we will probably see the warmest day of the next week tomorrow. A chance for a few isolated thunderstorms will return but most of the area will stay dry. We might see a slight increase in rain chances Thursday.

Expect drier and cooler air to return to the area by the weekend. Some locations could see highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. The drier air will also bring a dry forecast for the weekend that could last through most of next week.

Tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook shows the return of near-normal temperatures for the end of September. Our rather dry weather pattern could continue. We will have to keep an eye on a disturbance that could develop over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

