Live update: Sally maintains strength with 100 mph winds; minimal impact expected in the ArkLaTex

Hurricane Sally has maintained its strength so far this evening. The 7 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows that the storm still has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. It is still moving towards the WNW but has slowed down a little with a speed of 5 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall over the Mississippi coast late tomorrow or early tomorrow evening. You can see potential impacts along the coast as the storm moves inland in the loop below.

Live weather update Monday 8:30 pm:

Sally is not expect to bring any significant impacts to the ArkLaTex. We likely won’t see much rain, although the next several days will be rather breezy. Once Sally moves off to the northeast into the SE United states, we are expecting some drier and slightly cooler air to move into our area late this week and this weekend. I’ll let you know how much relief we might expect.

The longer-range weather picture continues to look warm and rather dry. I will have the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather outlook.

