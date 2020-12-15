                                     
Live Update: Scattered light rain returns late Tuesday, a few flakes of snow still possible Tuesday night

Live weather update Monday 8:30 pm:

Yet another disturbance will approach the area Monday night and will move across the area Tuesday night.  Look for clouds to increase Monday night with rain developing Tuesday afternoon.  Daytime highs Tuesday will be well below normal thanks to the clouds and rain.  We’ll be lucky to reach the low to middle 40s.  Some models are hinting that at the tail end of this event, some snow will be possible over parts of NE TX, SW AR, and SE OK.  Thanks to plenty of ground warmth and above freezing temperatures, I don’t expect to see much of any accumulation IF we get any snow.

This system will quickly move out of the area Wednesday as morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine.  That sunshine will likely stick around through Friday with a warming trend.  Highs Wednesday will again be well below normal in the low to middle 40s.  We should warm to near 60 for the daytime high by Friday.  Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s Wednesday night.  They should return to the 30s and 40s by the weekend.

Our next disturbance will move into the area Friday night and Saturday and will likely bring lots of clouds and some scattered showers.  Despite the clouds and rain, daytime highs this weekend should be close to normal in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows Saturday morning will begin in the 40s and should ease into the 30s behind this system Sunday morning.  

Sunshine will likely return Sunday and should stick around until another disturbance floats over the area by the middle of Christmas week bring rain next Wednesday and Christmas Eve.  Most of Christmas week should be rather mild for this time of year with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. As of right now, Christmas Day is looking dry and cooler with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

–Todd Warren

