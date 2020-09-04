Live update: Scattered storms to return Friday followed by big changes next week

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

It looks like we will have one more day of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex. Drier air will then settle in for the weekend making for some slightly cooler nights.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Our next best chance for rain will likely hold off until the much advertised cold front enters the area next Wednesday. I do have some better news for those looking for a taste of fall-like temperatures.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Week two in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook shows a return to normal temperatures with near-normal rainfall. I will also have an update on what to look for in the tropics.

