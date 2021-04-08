Live update: Severe storms for part of the ArkLaTex Friday night

Live update Thursday 8:30 pm:

The NWS has completed surveys from Wednesday’s storms in our area. They discovered to areas of EF1 damage that are displayed in the map below. Tornadoes affected parts of Bossier, De Soto, Red River, and Bienville Parishes.

Thursday was a pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. We got off to a cool start with lows mainly in the low to middle 50s. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the low to middle 80s. Look for the warm temperatures to stick around Friday with an increasing chance for strong to severe storms. Lows Friday morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

It still looks promising that Friday’s storms could once again pose a severe weather threat. Futurecast shows strong storms developing over the northern half of the area late in the afternoon and early evening hours. These storms, if they develop, could pose our biggest threat with large hail, damaging wind, and a few tornadoes. More storms will develop along a front Friday evening. This will likely be a line of storms that will mainly bring the threat of damaging wind and hail as it moves ESE through the area Friday night. The risk of tornadoes with this activity will be lower, but cannot be ruled out. We will likely see the storms exit the southern edge of the area late Friday night. The trend in today’s model runs indicates that the severe weather threat could be the highest north of the AR/LA state line.

The Storm Prediction Center now indicates that we will have an enhanced severe weather risk over much of the area. This means that we will likely see numerous severe weather reports of wind and hail issues with a few tornadoes.

We will see some heavy rain during this event with a few areas receiving one to two inches. Widespread flooding is not expected, but the heavier downpours could cause some brief issues in low-lying areas.

We will then see sunshine return for the weekend with pleasant temperatures. Look for daytime highs to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s. Lows Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will then see a more unsettled pattern during much of next week. We will have a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms pretty much every day. Fortunately, with cooler temperatures and a lack of upper-level support, severe weather is not expected. Highs next week will mainly be in the 70s and could drop into the 60s late in the week. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 50s. We should start to see drier conditions by next weekend if all goes according to plan.

–Todd Warren

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play