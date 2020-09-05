Live update: Showers and thunderstorms to end giving way to a mainly dry holiday weekend; still looking cooler next week

8:30 pm Friday live update:

Showers and thunderstorms continue to slowly decrease over the southern half of the area. Drier air will begin to move into the area this weekend. This should gradually eliminate the threat of rain from north to south Saturday.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Sunshine returns for the rest of the Labor Day weekend with cooler mornings and hotter afternoons. A strong cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday. This front will bring some showers and thunderstorms. It will also usher in some of the coolest air of the season so far.

Tonight’s Two Week Weather outlook shows more normal conditions will return for week two with some rather wet conditions possible.

