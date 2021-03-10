Live update: storms still possible Sunday morning

Live update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy, windy, and rather warm day for this time of year. Temperatures began in the upper 50s to low 60s and warmed into the 70s and low 80s. We likely won’t see much change for the next several days. Look for another warm night Wednesday night as the breezy south wind will combine with lots of clouds to keep temperatures in the 60s.

Morning clouds will give way to a few peeks of afternoon sunshine Thursday. It will stay rather breezy with highs returning to the 70s and low 80s. A few sprinkles will be possible mainly Thursday morning, but rain chances will remain rather slim.

Expect this pattern of morning clouds giving way to a few afternoon rays of sunshine to continue through Saturday. The breezy south wind will keep both daytime and nighttime temperatures above normal. Lows will likely stay in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs will likely stay close to 80.

See your the weather pictures shared on the air and submit your own here!

A strong disturbance will then move into the area Sunday. The latest model timing shows a line of potentially strong to severe storms moving into our area late Sunday morning. This line will likely strengthen as it moves through the area early Sunday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center still indicates that we will have a slight risk for severe weather. If the line does become severe, damaging wind will likely be the main threat.

A second disturbance is expected to move into the middle of the country by the middle of next week. The jury is still out on the exact timing and placement of this system. As of right now, we could see the threat for a few strong storms Tuesday and/or Wednesday. Keep an eye on this system. It is quite possible that the threat for severe weather could be larger than Sunday’s system.

Temperatures next week will likely stay above normal. Look for highs to mainly be in the 70s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s and low 50s. The heaviest rain in the week ahead will likely fall to the north of the ArkLaTex. However, it would be reasonable to expect that much of the area could receive at least an inch of rain in the coming week. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures as we head towards the end of the month. See the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.