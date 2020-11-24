Live update: strong storms likely Tuesday night and heavy rain looks promising for the end of the week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Live weather update Monday 8:30 pm:

Monday was a mostly sunny and mild day around the ArkLaTex. Expect a big warm-up Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. We will see a mostly cloudy sky, but a gusty southeasterly wind will warm temperatures back to the 70s Tuesday afternoon ahead of the front. Most of Tuesday is looking dry for most of the area. The front will trigger a line of thunderstorms that will move through our area Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a ‘marginal’ severe weather risk. That means that any severe weather that we experience should be somewhat isolated in nature. Wind will probably be our biggest concern. We could be seeing wind gusts of up to 30 mph ahead of the front so that could make it a little easier for storms to reach severe wind thresholds.

Any rain will end over the SE part of the area Wednesday morning and sunshine will quickly return. Temperatures Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day will be above normal with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A second disturbance will produce a chance for showers and thunderstorms that will begin Friday and possibly continue into Sunday. Some models indicate that anywhere from two to up to seven inches of rain will be possible. As of right now, it appears that the heaviest rain will fall over the southern half of the area. Severe weather will be possible but the risk is looking marginal at best.

A mainly dry and colder weather pattern will then settle in for most of the second week of tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook. We might have to wait until the end of next week to see another shot of rain. It is also possible that parts of the area might see their first freeze of the season during the first half of next week. See all of the details in the Two Week Weather Outlook above.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss