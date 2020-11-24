Live update: strong storms likely Tuesday night and heavy rain looks promising for the end of the week

Live weather update Monday 8:30 pm:

Monday was a mostly sunny and mild day around the ArkLaTex. Expect a big warm-up Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. We will see a mostly cloudy sky, but a gusty southeasterly wind will warm temperatures back to the 70s Tuesday afternoon ahead of the front. Most of Tuesday is looking dry for most of the area. The front will trigger a line of thunderstorms that will move through our area Tuesday night.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a ‘marginal’ severe weather risk. That means that any severe weather that we experience should be somewhat isolated in nature. Wind will probably be our biggest concern. We could be seeing wind gusts of up to 30 mph ahead of the front so that could make it a little easier for storms to reach severe wind thresholds.

Any rain will end over the SE part of the area Wednesday morning and sunshine will quickly return. Temperatures Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day will be above normal with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A second disturbance will produce a chance for showers and thunderstorms that will begin Friday and possibly continue into Sunday. Some models indicate that anywhere from two to up to seven inches of rain will be possible. As of right now, it appears that the heaviest rain will fall over the southern half of the area. Severe weather will be possible but the risk is looking marginal at best.

A mainly dry and colder weather pattern will then settle in for most of the second week of tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook. We might have to wait until the end of next week to see another shot of rain. It is also possible that parts of the area might see their first freeze of the season during the first half of next week. See all of the details in the Two Week Weather Outlook above.