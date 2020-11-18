Live update: Sunshine and pleasant temperatures to stick around until Sunday; an update on Thanksgiving week

Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

Today was another day of glorious weather around the ArkLaTex with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Don’t look for any change until the end of the weekend. Wednesday will get off to another chilly start with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Daytime highs will again surge into the low to middle 70s.

Clouds will begin to increase some Saturday as the first in a series of disturbances approaches. Most of the energy from this system will flow to our north so rainfall late Sunday and Sunday night should be rather limited. A second disturbance will take a more southerly course and will bring a better chance of heavier rainfall Tuesday. Models continue to back off on their rainfall projections as you can see below.

Once the Tuesday system clears, we should see drier conditions for most of Wednesday and possibly Thanksgiving Day. However, models do still show rain will be possible. The rest of the Thanksgiving weekend is looking dry at this point although we will have to watch a third system that as of right now is scheduled to arrive the Monday afternoon Thanksgiving. As you can see in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below, temperatures will remain rather mild for the rest of November. So far the lowest temperature recorded this season in Shreveport has been 37 degrees. We may have to wait until December to see our first freeze.

