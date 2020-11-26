Live update: Sunshine continues for Thanksgiving followed by rain this weekend and cold next week

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday in the wake of last night’s thunderstorms. Look for that sunshine to continue Thanksgiving Day with warmer temperatures. We will get off to a chilly start Thursday with lows in the 30s and 40s. Daytime highs should recover to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Live update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Another strong upper-level disturbance will bring clouds and some rain to part of the area Friday. Most of the heavier rain will likely fall to the south of our area. Much of the area will have to wait until this weekend to see rain. Our heaviest rain with this system will likely fall late Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. As of right now, I’m not too concerned about severe weather. We could have a narrow window late Thursday night for a few thunderstorms over the southern edge of the area.

Models, including Futurecast show that most of the area will see around an 1/2 to one inch of rain. Heavier totals in the two to three inch range will be possible over the southern edge of the area. Temperatures will be rather cool this weekend as daytime highs will struggle to make it into the 50s and 60s.

Even colder air will invade the area early next week. Despite lots of sunshine Monday, the week will begin with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. That will be followed with what could be our first freeze of the season Monday night with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperatures could stay below normal well into the month of December as tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below shows that highs could stay in the 50s and lows in the 30s for more than a week.