Live update: Sunshine returns to all of the area Friday; weekend looking warmer

The clouds are slowly decreasing across the northwest half of the area. The decrease in clouds will continue across all of the area Friday. Expect a quick warming trend through the weekend as highs return to the middle 80s for most of the area by Sunday.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

The warming trend will end Sunday night. A cold front is scheduled to roll through the area Sunday night and Monday morning. It is looking likely that we will see some showers and thunderstorms near the front. As of right now, severe weather is looking unlikely.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Expect some well below normal temperatures to settle in for pretty much all of next week. We will settle into a dry weather pattern with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

It is possible that we could stay totally dry for another week. Minus the rain Sunday night, tonight’s two-week weather outlook is looking dry and pleasant.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play