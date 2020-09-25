Live update: Sunshine returns to all of the area Friday; weekend looking warmer

Weather
The clouds are slowly decreasing across the northwest half of the area. The decrease in clouds will continue across all of the area Friday. Expect a quick warming trend through the weekend as highs return to the middle 80s for most of the area by Sunday.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

The warming trend will end Sunday night. A cold front is scheduled to roll through the area Sunday night and Monday morning. It is looking likely that we will see some showers and thunderstorms near the front. As of right now, severe weather is looking unlikely.

Expect some well below normal temperatures to settle in for pretty much all of next week. We will settle into a dry weather pattern with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

It is possible that we could stay totally dry for another week. Minus the rain Sunday night, tonight’s two-week weather outlook is looking dry and pleasant.

