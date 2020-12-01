Live update: Temperatures to dip well below freezing tonight; rain returns Wednesday

Live update Monday 8:30 pm:

Monday was a sunny, windy, and chilly day around the ArkLaTex. Look for the wind to become light Monday night. That light wind will combine with some very dry air to allow temperatures to dip to levels that we have not seen so far this season. Lows Tuesday morning will likely be in the 20s over most of the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of the ArkLaTex tonight. We should see a nice warm-up Tuesday despite the chilly start. Daytime highs will soar into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Our next disturbance will then approach the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. This system will likely bring rain with most of the area potentially receiving at least an inch. The rain will begin over the western half of the area Tuesday night. It will spread eastward Wednesday and will end late Wednesday night and Thursday morning from west to east. While a little thunder will be possible, severe weather is not expected.

The rest of the week is looking cool and dry with below normal temperatures. Look for daytime highs to remain in the 50s into the weekend. Overnight lows will remain in the 30s. We should see a slow warm-up into and through next week. Long-range models indicate that we will likely stay dry through all of next week. We will probably have to wait until the end of next weekend to see our next shot at rain. You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.