Live update: Temperatures tumbling under a clear sky, a warming trend begins Tuesday

Live update Monday 8:30 pm:

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. The clouds cleared out of the area late this afternoon and evening. With the lack of clouds, temperatures have dropped to near freezing in areas that still have snow on the ground and will dip well below freezing as lows will likely tumble into the low to middle 20s. We likely will see some slick spots develop on roadways and especially bridges and overpasses that have not been treated. We will also have to watch for some patchy freezing fog over the southern half of the area. Thanks to a mostly sunny sky Tuesday, we will see much warmer temperatures.  Highs will rebound into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Now that the final numbers on snow totals are in, it appears that the heaviest snow fell over the southwest quarter of the area where four to six inches were observed. Most of NW LA received 2-4″. There was a small area of one to two-inch totals between I-20 and the AR-LA line. You can see the breakdown below.

The sunshine and warming trend will continue into Thursday.  Daytime highs by Thursday soar into the low to middle 60s.  Lows by Thursday will warm into the mid to upper 30s.  We will see a reinforcing shot of cooler air to close the workweek.  This likely will not bring many clouds or much rain.  Highs will dip to more normal levels in the mid to upper 50s.  Lows will return to the low to middle 30s.

It is possible that we could close the weekend with a slight chance for rain, but more than likely our next chance for rain will hold off until next Tuesday and again next Thursday.  Longer-range models indicate that we should expect above-normal temperatures to return by the end of next week.  You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

–Todd Warren

