Live update: The cooling trend continues Friday followed by a little rain for part of the area early Sunday

Live weather update Thursday 8:30 pm:

Thursday was a cooler day around the ArkLaTex. We did see some very thin high clouds float over the area. Other than that, we experienced lots of sunshine. Look for the sunshine to stick around for a few more days with very pleasant temperatures. The workweek will end with lows Friday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will climb into the low to middle 70s. We will also see similar conditions Saturday.

A cold front will move through the area late Saturday night and Sunday. This front will bring a chance for some showers. Right now the chances are looking highest over the northern half of the area with rainfall totals of a tenth of an inch or less expected.

The rest of the week ahead is looking dry and eventually warmer. We will see daytime highs return to the low to middle 80s by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will eventually return to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The outlook for the second week of our Two Week Weather Outlook will depend on a few disturbances in the tropics. Right now it doesn’t appear as if we will see a direct impact. You can see in the outlook below that we could see another batch of cooler air return at the end of the two week period.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play