Live update: The warming trend resumes Tuesday after a cold Monday night

Live weather update Monday:

It still appears that our quiet weather pattern will continue for the entire week ahead. Monday night will be a rather cold night with lows around the area in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will then see a huge warm-up Tuesday as daytime highs will warm into the 70s all across the ArkLaTex with lots of sunshine and a light southeasterly wind.

We will continue to see plenty of sunshine into the weekend. Daytime highs will eventually climb into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will eventually warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will likely begin to see more clouds starting Sunday with a very slight chance for a little rain. Our next best chance for rain will likely hold off until next Monday night and/or Tuesday.

Hurricane Eta continues to strengthen over Caribbean just of the coast of Nicaragua. The storm will make landfall with 150 mph winds tonight. We will have to watch this disturbance as it will likely move back into the Caribbean and possibly could move into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Here at home, it appears that we could settle back into a cooler and off and on wetter weather pattern heading into the middle of November. Here are the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below: