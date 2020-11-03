Live update: The warming trend resumes Tuesday after a cold Monday night

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Live weather update Monday:

It still appears that our quiet weather pattern will continue for the entire week ahead. Monday night will be a rather cold night with lows around the area in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will then see a huge warm-up Tuesday as daytime highs will warm into the 70s all across the ArkLaTex with lots of sunshine and a light southeasterly wind.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

We will continue to see plenty of sunshine into the weekend. Daytime highs will eventually climb into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will eventually warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will likely begin to see more clouds starting Sunday with a very slight chance for a little rain. Our next best chance for rain will likely hold off until next Monday night and/or Tuesday.

Hurricane Eta continues to strengthen over Caribbean just of the coast of Nicaragua. The storm will make landfall with 150 mph winds tonight. We will have to watch this disturbance as it will likely move back into the Caribbean and possibly could move into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Here at home, it appears that we could settle back into a cooler and off and on wetter weather pattern heading into the middle of November. Here are the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss