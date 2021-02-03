Live update: Thursday looking windy and warmer with a little rain, much cooler temperatures next week

Live update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Wednesday was a mostly sunny and warmer day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began on a cold note with lows in the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs soared into the low to middle 60s.

It will be even warmer Thursday ahead of a cold front that will move through the area Thursday afternoon and evening. A line of showers will likely develop along the front Thursday afternoon and move out of the area late Thursday evening. Expect a windy day Thursday with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph. We could see some gusts in excess of 30 mph. We will likely stay mostly cloudy Thursday night with a slight chance for a shower over the southern half of the area. The clouds will then depart Friday morning beginning a stretch of quiet weather with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s.

Don’t expect a lot of rain in the week ahead. Thursday’s front will likely drop less than ¼” across the area with a couple of tenths possible over the southern half of NW LA. More rain will be possible during the middle of next week but it too will be rather light with less than ¼”.

The biggest story in the weather department for the next few weeks will likely be colder temperatures. A strong cold front will move through the area late Monday or Monday night. The air behind the front could bring temperatures that will be ten to fifteen degrees below normal. Daytime highs could plummet into the low to middle 40s. Overnight lows could dip into the mid to upper 20s. While this cold air is in place, models do indicate that some light precipitation will be possible. IF we see any winter precipitation, the best chance looks to be next Wednesday night. To be honest, models have not shown any consistency in the timing of the weak disturbances that could bring the precipitation so confidence is not high at this point. More normal temperatures will likely return by the middle of the month with a better chance for heavier rain. You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.

