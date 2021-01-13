Live update: Thursday will be the last day of the warming trend, get ready for a very windy Friday

Live weather update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Wednesday was a sunny and warmer day around the ArkLaTex. Sunshine combined with a southwesterly wind to warm temperatures into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will likely see even warmer temperatures Thursday ahead of a cold front that will race through the area late Thursday. This front likely will not bring much as far as rain but could bring a few clouds.

Temperatures Thursday morning will begin in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A southwesterly wind ahead of the front will combine with sunshine to warm temperatures into the low to middle 60s Thursday afternoon.

Sunshine will return for Friday and most of the weekend behind the front. It will be very windy Friday as a strong north to northwesterly wind will only allow temperatures to rise into the low to middle 50s. The weekend is looking dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will stay close to normal with lows in the low to middle 30s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next disturbance will approach the area Monday. Ahead of this system, expect highs to return to the upper 50s to lower 60s. The workweek will likely begin with a mix of sunshine and clouds Monday. Clouds will increase Monday night and rain will likely return to much of the area Tuesday. The threat of rain could linger in the area through Thursday. Models indicate that we could see some heavy rain in spots with two to four inches possible.

The longer-range weather picture shows near or slightly above normal temperatures as we head into the end of January. More rain could return to the ArkLaTex by the end of next weekend. You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below.