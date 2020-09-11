Live update: Today’s rain has all but ended; expect isolated storms again Friday

The scattered showers and thunderstorms that developed across the ArkLaTex have pretty much ended this evening. We will see more rain over parts of the area tomorrow but it will likely be much more isolated. The chance for the isolated afternoon thunderstorm will stay in the forecast for most of the week ahead with little change in temperatures.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

The longer-range weather picture doesn’t show much in the way of a change either. Models are hinting that temperatures will decline over the next few weeks but should remain fairly close to normal. I still don’t see much as far as a significant cold front. One long-range model indicates that we could have a front a couple of weeks from now. I’ll have the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook.

The tropics continue to be very active. The National Hurricane Center is eyeing SIX different disturbances. Two are already hurricanes and will not affect the US. Two more could move into the Gulf but any rain associated with them should stay to our south. Two more are over or near Africa and could pose a threat in the next 10 to 14 days. I’ll show you where they could be headed.

