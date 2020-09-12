Live update: Tropical Depression 19 nearing South Florida coast; could impact the ArkLaTex late next week

Tropical Depression 19 formed this afternoon off the coast of South Florida. The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm this weekend after it crosses Florida. I will have the detail on where this storm could go and how strong it could get.

8:30 pm Friday live update:



Our weekend weather here at home will not feature much change. Look for temperatures to remain above normal at night and near normal during the day. We will continue to see a chance for a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms.



The long-range outlook does not too much change nor does it show too much rain. I will have the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook.

