Live Update: Two fronts on the way in the next week won’t do much to cool us down

The first of two cold fronts will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday and will bring a chance for some scattered showers. Temperatures ahead of the front Tuesday will stay rather warm as we soar into the upper 70s to low 80s over most of the area. Sunshine will finally return to the area Wednesday with only slightly cooler temperatures.

Live weather update Monday 8:30 pm:

A second cold front will move through the area Saturday. This front will have a little more upper level support so we will have a better chance for heavier rain. Some models are hinting that as much as an inch of rain will be possible over the northern half of the ArkLaTex. We should return to more normal levels behind this front early next week with high retreating to the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows will fall back into the 40s.

The longer-range weather picture is looking rather quiet at this time. Most of next week is looking dry with above normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall. You can see the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below

Tropical Storm Eta will remain in the Gulf of Mexico for most of the week ahead. Models are starting to hint at a more westerly course. Some hint that we could have a landfall late this week as far east as SE Louisiana. See the latest forecast and impacts below: