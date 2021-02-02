Live update: Warmer air settles in for a few days before an extended period of near or below normal temperatures

Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

A quick warming trend will begin Wednesday. Thanks to a clear sky Tuesday night, temperatures will begin in the low to middle 30s. Sunshine will combine with a southeasterly wind to warm temperatures into the low to middle 60s.

Look for the clouds to increase Wednesday night as we will see an increase in the south wind. Thursday will be another mostly cloudy day. A gusty south to southwesterly wind will warm temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s ahead of a strong cold front. This front will bring some showers to the area, but with the best upper-level support remaining well to the north of our area, rainfall amounts should remain rather light.

Cooler air will return to the area behind the front. We will likely see plenty of sunshine from Friday through the weekend. Lows will likely dip back into the 30s by the weekend. Daytime highs will retreat to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another cold front will arrive Saturday night. There is a slight chance it may squeeze out a little rain. This front will bring even colder air as Sunday will see highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows Sunday night will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The extended outlook is looking rather interesting as a third shot of cold air will arrive Tuesday bringing more rain and even colder temperatures. The chance for rain will likely stick around into Thursday of next week. Lows during this period will be in the 30s. Daytime highs will be in the 40s. With overnight temperature during this period in the 30s, we will have to keep an eye on a chance for winter precipitation. Models have been very inconsistent recently regarding how next week will play out. It is quite possible that we could see the chilly air stick around into the middle of February. See my latest Two Week Weather Outlook below.