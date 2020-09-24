Live update: While the rain has ended, clouds and some drizzle stick around; big taste of fall on the horizon

The remnants from Tropical Storm Beta are now enough to the east of our area that the rain has ended. We do still have lots of clouds with some areas of drizzle. Look for the clouds to stick around through most of Thursday. That means that temperatures will stay below normal again tomorrow. A warm up begins Friday and we should be back to normal by the weekend.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

We will settle into a drier weather pattern for the next week, possibly two. A strong cold front will bring some cooler air to our area by the middle of next week. Tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook below shows just how cool we will get and how long it will last.

It also appears that we will quiet down in the tropics. For the first time in weeks, NHC indicates that we have no areas in the Atlantic that threaten development. However, I will show you one area that we will have to keep an eye on.

