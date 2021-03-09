Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Live update: Windy and warm weather continues until Sunday front arrives

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

Tuesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures began in the upper 40s to lower 50s.  Daytime highs soared into the mid to upper 70s thanks in part to a breezy south wind.  Look for the warming trend to continue Wednesday.  The south wind will continue and will probably increase.  Low cloud will develop Tuesday night and will linger through most of the day Wednesday.  We could see a few peeks of sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday will begin with lows in the mid to upper 50s.  Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will range from the middle 70s north to the low 80s south.

We likely won’t see much change until this weekend.  We will continue to see lots of clouds, very little rain, a breezy south wind, and well above-normal temperatures.  Highs into the weekend will likely stay in the 70s and low 80s.  Overnight lows will get even warmer as they will eventually settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

A strong upper-level disturbance will settle into the Plains this weekend and will push a front through the area Sunday.  As of right now, it appears that we will see a line of storms develop near or just west of our area during the day Sunday.  This line will likely strengthen as it moves through the area and could pose a severe weather threat.  While instability could be somewhat limited, the upper-level support will be quite strong.  Consequently, the Storm Prediction Center still indicates that we will have a ‘slight’ severe weather risk.  If we have any severe weather issues, wind will probably be the most widespread concern.

A second disturbance will bring the threat of more rain by the middle of next week.  The week will begin with the continuation of above-normal temperatures.  Highs will only retreat to the low to middle 70s.  Lows will ease into the 40s and lower 50s. We could see a decent amount of rain from this disturbance and a second.  The heaviest rain will likely fall over the northwestern half of the area where amounts could approach 1.5”.  Further southeast you could see anywhere from ½ to 1” of rain.  It is looking more certain that much cooler air will settle into the ArkLaTex by the end of next week.  See the details in tonight’s Two Weather Outlook below.

Get the latest forecasts and updates by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss