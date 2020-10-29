Live update: Zeta moving into Mississippi; rain ending in the ArkLaTex

Live update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Hurricane Zeta made landfall this afternoon as a Category 2 hurricane along the SE Louisiana coast. The storm is now moving into Mississippi and will continue to move away from our area. The maximum sustained wind has decreased to 90 mph. The storm continues to rapidly move towards the northeast.

Here at home, we are still watching a large upper-level low that will soon move to the north of our area. Drier air is rotating around the bottom of this low. This dry air is ending the light rain in our area. We could see clearing over the southern half of the late tonight into Thursday morning. Clouds will then settle back into all of our area during the day Thursday.

Our longer-range weather picture is looking dry. Sunshine will return to our area Friday and could stick around for most of the next few weeks. We could see some of the coldest air of the season early next week as overnight lows dip into the 30s. Above-normal temperatures will return late next week.