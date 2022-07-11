Lows Tomorrow

Monday has been another day with heat, humidity, triple digits, and a heat advisory. And it will likely continue for a couple more days if not more. Morning lows will be in the 70s followed by highs in the mid-90s to low to mid 100s. A huge upper-level high-pressure system remains in the desert Southwest. But, its expanse extends all the way east into the Arklatex. Our series of week cold fronts are south of the area. So we are dealing with heat and humidity. Tuesday may be a tad hotter.

However, by Wednesday, subtle (or maybe not so subtle) changes begin. An upper-level trough of low pressure and an accompanying surface cold front will slip into, and possibly through, the ArkLaTex. This will be due to a weakness in our oppressive upper-level high. This could bring rain showers and a few storms to our area. As found with recent systems, there may be a chance of gusty and damaging winds.

In addition to the aforementioned scenario, an area of low pressure in the northwest Gulf of Mexico could still become more organized and may take on tropical characteristics. If so, it will likely drift westward along the Louisiana gulf coast. If this comes to pass, the counterclockwise rotation around the system could possibly bring rain in a few storms to the eastern half of the Ark La Tex by the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned and stay safe and the continuing heat.