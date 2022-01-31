More big changes are on the way in the coming days with heavy rain ahead of a cold front and freezing rain for part of the ArkLaTex behind the front. Dry weather returns for the upcoming weekend with below-normal temperatures.

Monday has been a quiet day of weather for most of the ArkLaTex. We are watching an upper-level disturbance that has produced some rain over the southwest half of the area. Temperatures began in the 30s and 40s and have warmed into the 60s. The above-normal temperatures will stick around Tuesday despite lots of clouds and a few scattered showers. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the 40s & 50s over most of the area. Daytime highs will be in the 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will see clouds increase over most of the area Monday night with a slight chance for a shower. The chance for a scattered shower will continue for our area Tuesday. A cold front will approach the area Wednesday and we will continue to see the chance for a scattered shower or thundershower. Severe weather is not expected. We will likely see some heavy rain from this disturbance with most of the area receiving anywhere from one to two inches.

It is looking promising that we could see some wintry precipitation over part of the ArkLaTex. It is early in the game at this point, but as of right now, freezing rain could become the main issue for parts of SW AR north of Texarkana and the western half of NE TX Wednesday night through much of Thursday. Given the warm temperatures expected leading up to this possible winter event, it will take a while for any ice to build up on the ground. Exposed surfaces such as bridges and overpasses will likely become slick if we receive the expected freezing rain. The precipitation will likely end from west to east Thursday as temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s during the day.

Sunshine will return Friday and will likely stick around through this weekend. Highs will be in the 40s Friday and should return to the 50s by Sunday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 20s and 30s. Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until next Wednesday. I will have a live update on the upcoming wintry weather on Facebook & our main weather page Monday evening at 8:30 pm.