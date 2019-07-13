Louisiana 211 providing updates on Tropical Storm Barry shelters

BATON ROUGE – (Louisiana DCFS Press Release) – Anyone looking for shelter from Tropical Storm Barry can call 2-1-1 or text keyword LASHELTER to 898211 for the most current sheltering information. Shelter information is updated as it becomes available.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is working closely with Louisiana 2-1-1 and the Louisiana Association of United Ways to provide residents with vital information and support in connection with this storm event.

The free service, which is accessible to all Louisiana residents, is available 24-7.

Before going to a shelter, bring your identification, medications and other essential items. Not all shelters can accommodate pets. For questions about pet sheltering, contact your local Office of Emergency Preparedness.

Find additional preparedness tips at www.getagameplan.org. For road closure information, visit www.511La.org.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.