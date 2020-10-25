Louisiana governor urges residents to prepare for Zeta

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging storm-weary residents to prepare for the possibility that Tropical Storm Zeta could hit the state as a hurricane in the middle of the week.

Edwards said in a news release that his office is monitoring the forecast and will begin calls with the National Weather Service and parish emergency managers on Sunday. He said it’s too early to know the storm’s exact path, but the current tracking cone includes southeast Louisiana. The forecast also shows Zeta becoming a hurricane before landfall.

Louisiana has already been pummeled this year by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

“It is unfortunate we face another tropical threat this late in a very active season,” Edwards said. “We must roll up our sleeves, like we always do, and prepare for a potential impact to Louisiana.”

Zeta stalled Sunday in the western Caribbean, but forecasters said it posed the risk of a rain-heavy hurricane for Mexico’s resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Zeta was the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded in an already historic hurricane season.

