Louisiana National Guard preps for Tropical Storm Barry

(WVLA) – The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, has been authorized to activate up to 3,000 Soldiers and Airmen, not to include full-time Guardsmen, ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

“The Louisiana National Guard is taking a proactive and aggressive approach in dealing with the preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Barry,” said Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the LANG. “This will allow our Guardsmen to be more successful in their priority missions immediately following the storm – search and rescue operations and commodities distribution.”

Louisiana National Guardsmen conduct training on 10 newly fielded surface-driven boats in New Iberia, Louisiana, July 11, 2019. The new boats can run in much shallower water than those with conventional outboard motors, are designed to allow wheelchair access and can fit two gurneys on board. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

In addition to high-water vehicles and boats staged in over 20 communities across the state in possible affected areas, the LANG has helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed.

The LANG is also moving and staging additional assets to the New Orleans area in order to provide a quick response as needed.

Guardsmen receive their operational briefing on Tropical Storm Barry at the Louisiana National Guard Joint Operations Center, July 10, 2019, at Camp Beauregard, Pineville, La. In addition to high-water vehicles and boats staged in over 20 communities across the state in possible affected areas, the LANG has helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed; as well as commodities distribution and security missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

Large quantities of drinking water, blankets and sandbags have been moved, delivered or positioned by the LANG to areas for distribution following the storm.

To help better assist coordination efforts at the local level, the LANG has liaison officer teams in Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Terrebonne and Vermillion parishes.

Major Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, briefs Governor John Bel Edwards on the Guard’s activation in support of Tropical Storm Barry during a Unified Command Group meeting, July 11, 2019, at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Baton Rouge, La. The governor has authorized the activation of up to 3,000 Soldiers and Airmen to support the response effort. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

Louisiana’s Guardsmen are trained, remain ready and fully equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government.