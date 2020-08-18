Low humidity and warm weather continues Tuesday, watching the Gulf for potential tropical development

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our quiet, warm, but comfortable for Summer weather will continue through at least Thursday. There will be an uptick in heat and humidity this weekend, and we are watching the tropics for 2 potential systems that could impact the Gulf of Mexico.

For your Tuesday, enjoy the early morning weather as it will be splendid for August, with sunrise temperatures in the 60s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A light north breeze will keep our humidity low and again today, with high temperatures expected to be in the low to mid-90s in most areas, but the northern ArkLaTex could manage to come in just below 90 degrees.

Tuesday afternoon forecast highs

The dry air surfing the north breeze into the region will keep our weather dry today, with mostly sunny skies expected from the late morning through this evening. This quiet weather will likely be around through at least Friday.

We are in for a reinforcing shot of dry air midweek and that will drop us a few degrees Wednesday and Thursday, as highs will settle into the upper 80s or low 90s. The wonderful morning temperatures will be around for the remainder of the week.

forecast low temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

We’ll start to feel some changes late this week with a returning south breeze bringing a slight uptick in humidity Friday through the weekend. We’ll likely see those ‘heat index’ values at or above 100 degrees during this time. The sea-breeze effect may bring slight rain chances back to the ArkLaTex over the weekend.

We continue to monitor two tropical waves in the Atlantic that could very well become named systems in the upcoming days. Forecast models show the potential for both systems to eventually move into the Gulf Of Mexico, but we are too far out for any potential scenarios involving landfall location or stregth. Make sure you’re check back for updates throughout the week!

National Hurricane Center 5 day tropical outlook

Extended forecast

