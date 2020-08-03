Low humidity to bring pleasant start to the week, midweek storms possible, Summer heat returns soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have a weak cold front moving through this morning and that will reinforce the lower humidity we enjoyed this weekend and keep our temperatures below normal for a few days.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s at sunrise, so if you can get outside early the air will feel wonderful. It is August, so even with the cooler start, we’ll wind up in the 80s and low 90s (average highs are in the mid-90s). Wind will be light and out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. You may feel a slight breeze this afternoon.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The biggest question today is where will the rain be, and when will it pop up? There is enough juice in the atmopshere south of I-20 just ahead of this front that we may see a stray shower or two develop this morning and afternoon. Any rain will be short-lived, with otherwise partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

With this next shot of dry air moving in behind this front, lower humidity will bring another comfortable evening and overnight. Lows will drop into the 60s overnight, perhaps even a few areas in the low 60s Tuesday morning.

We should enjoy similar weather Tuesday, with only a slight chance for a spotty shower or two.

A weak disturbance will move in midweek, and we may see slightly higher chances for thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday which will keep most areas in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The ridge of high pressure that usually keeps our weather hot and dry this time of the year will build back into the region late this week and into the weekend. We should have highs returning to the mid 90s Friday through the weekend. A south wind will bring an increase in humidity by Wednesday.

