Low humidity to stick around for several more days..two tropical disturbances could move into the Gulf next week

You can expect the below normal temperatures and below normal humidity to stick around for several more days. Rain is looking unlikely possibly through the first half of next week. We continue to watch two disturbances in the Atlantic the could make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Tuesday was another pleasant day in the ArkLaTex by mid-August standards. Temperatures were near or slightly below normal with highs ranging from the upper 80s to middle 90s. We will likely see the continuation of the cooling trend for the next few days. Expect another mostly clear sky Tuesday night. Temperatures will once again be several degrees below normal with lows ranging from the middle 60s north to the upper 60s to lower 70s south. Daytime highs Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler than today as temperatures top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. After another small decline in the highs and lows Thursday, we will start to see a slow warming trend Friday. By the first of next week, daytime highs will likely be in the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 70s.

Don’t expect much rain in the week ahead. We will see a very slight chance for a stray shower starting Sunday. We will probably have to wait until the middle of next week to see the chance for rain increase. The weather next week will greatly depend on where two tropical disturbances end up going. The National Hurricane Center continues to indicate that both and a decent chance at developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm. The first could move into the Gulf of Mexico late this weekend or early next week. The second disturbance that is further east shows more promise. It will likely take a more northerly course. As of right now, it appears that this could make it into the Gulf early next week and then make a turn towards the north possible approaching the coast anywhere from Mississippi to Florida. As you can see by the spaghetti plots below, there is a great deal of uncertainty with these systems. So obviously, this will likely change. We will continue to monitor the progress of these systems.

In the longer-range weather picture, if we get missed by the tropical disturbances, expect the dry conditions to continue. Temperatures will likely be near or slightly above normal for the rest of the month. There are some indications that September could begin with a better chance for rain. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren