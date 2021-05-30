Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Low humidity will go away Monday afternoon; thunderstorms are back too

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday morning very nice. We woke up to temperatures in the lower and middle 50s. Sunday afternoon, temperatures are comfortable into the 70s. The air outside feels great too. This evening, temperatures will drop back down into the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Memorial Day will be dry and warm. The nice humidity will come to an end Monday afternoon. As our next disturbance moves in, clouds and humidity will be on the increase from the southwest. Highs will be in the lower and middle 80s. I left rain chances out for Monday. However, we could see a few showers late in East Texas.

Highs for Monday

Beginning Tuesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the ArkLaTex. Scattered thunderstorms will be around for the entire week. A few storms could become strong on Tuesday! By next weekend, we could see 1-2″ of rain with heavier totals around. Any additional heavy rain could lead to some flooding and river rises. With the daily rain chances, highs will remain in the lower and middle 80s. Lows will on the warm side in the 60s and 70s.

Rainfall totals through next seven days
The next seven days

