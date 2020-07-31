Lower humidity on the way to start August

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for Bienville and Natchitoches Parishes until 8 PM. The line of showers and storms will be long gone before then. Behind the cold front, we have temperatures in the 70s and 80s. It actually feels nice outside. As the clouds decrease tonight, we will see temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 60s north of Interstate 20.

This weekend will shape up to be a great one. Friday’s cold front will bring us some lower humidity in the ArkLaTex. Daytime highs will drop a few degrees. However, you will be able to notice a different feel in the sky next week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Isaias continues to churn northwest towards the Bahamas. Isaias is expected to continue to strengthen as it parallels the East Coast. As of now, there are lots of uncertainties on where the storm makes landfall. The trough of low pressure over the Mid South and high pressure in the Atlantic will steer the storm northward. The good news is it won’t impact us.

By the end of next week, upper level ridging will make its return into the ArkLaTex. Heat and humidity will return. Highs will jump back up into the middle 90s and lows in the middle 70s.

