Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Lower humidity to bring improving weather this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A big humidity drop is coming today and that is going to deliver a tranquil and comfortable summer weather pattern to the ArkLaTex for most of the week.

The cold front that brought rain and thunderstorms Sunday is now located south of I-20 and drier air is already dropping humidity across the northern ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s at sunrise with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. The remainder of the ArkLaTex should feel that drop in humidity by the afternoon and evening which will make it easier to keep cool in the shade today.

If you have outdoor plans on this Labor Day there may be a lingering shower or thunderstorms through 9 a.m. mainly near Toledo Bend Reservoir and some of the surrounding counties and parishes in Texas and Louisiana. We should be mostly sunny in all areas by late morning, with sunny skies expected through the afternoon and evening.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Aside from keeping our heat index down during the afternoon, perhaps the best part of this drop in humidity will be the comfortable nights and mornings throughout the week. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid-60s. This has only happened a handful of times since the month of May, and the last time the temperatures were this low was on the 4th of July.

Overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday morning

The cooler mornings will be with us throughout the week, and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-90s. We have another cold front on the way Wednesday, but this looks to be a dry front so don’t expect any rain this week. This front will reinforce the low humidity Wednesday through Friday.

A south breeze will return this weekend, so it will increase our humidity Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-90s over the weekend. Dry weather is in the forecast Tuesday through Sunday.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss