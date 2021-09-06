Lower humidity to bring improving weather this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A big humidity drop is coming today and that is going to deliver a tranquil and comfortable summer weather pattern to the ArkLaTex for most of the week.

The cold front that brought rain and thunderstorms Sunday is now located south of I-20 and drier air is already dropping humidity across the northern ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s at sunrise with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. The remainder of the ArkLaTex should feel that drop in humidity by the afternoon and evening which will make it easier to keep cool in the shade today.

If you have outdoor plans on this Labor Day there may be a lingering shower or thunderstorms through 9 a.m. mainly near Toledo Bend Reservoir and some of the surrounding counties and parishes in Texas and Louisiana. We should be mostly sunny in all areas by late morning, with sunny skies expected through the afternoon and evening.

Aside from keeping our heat index down during the afternoon, perhaps the best part of this drop in humidity will be the comfortable nights and mornings throughout the week. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid-60s. This has only happened a handful of times since the month of May, and the last time the temperatures were this low was on the 4th of July.

Overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday morning

The cooler mornings will be with us throughout the week, and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-90s. We have another cold front on the way Wednesday, but this looks to be a dry front so don’t expect any rain this week. This front will reinforce the low humidity Wednesday through Friday.

A south breeze will return this weekend, so it will increase our humidity Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-90s over the weekend. Dry weather is in the forecast Tuesday through Sunday.