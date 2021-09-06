Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Lower humidity will be sticking around this week

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –  A perfect Labor Day afternoon in the ArkLaTex! Temperatures are comfortable into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the region. Currently, dewpoint values are in the 60s and they are expecting to drop even more Tuesday! The drier air will allow for nighttime lows to drop into the lower and middle 60s. Despite the passage of the cold front, daytime highs will stay hot in the 90s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The overall weather pattern shows a hot and dry weather pattern. In the upper atmosphere, a trough of low pressure will continue to bring down the lower humidity. However, we will a ridge of high pressure keep rain chances very low all the way into the weekend. We should see nighttime lows staying in the middle and upper 60s all the way through the weekend. As we start a new work week, rain chances will begin to slightly increase as Gulf moisture increases.

Lows for tonight

In the tropics, Hurricane Larry remains very strong in the open Atlantic as a Category 3. Over time, Larry is expected to weaken as it churns over the northern Atlantic waters. Invest 91-L will remain a nonfactor for the ArkLaTex as it is expected to bring rain towards Florida later this week.

The next seven days

