Mainly dry weather with above-normal temperatures until the weekend

The warming trend that began Tuesday in the ArkLaTex will continue for a few days. Cooler temperatures return this weekend with a slight chance of rain Saturday. Most of the next few weeks will feature very little rain.

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Tuesday as we began a warming trend that will continue through Thursday. Temperatures began in the 20s and lower 30s. Afternoon temperatures range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The warming trend will accelerate Wednesday and Thursday. Look for lows Wednesday morning in the 30s and lower 40s. We will see daytime highs in the low to middle 60s. We will see lows Wednesday night in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Daytime highs Thursday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a weak upper-level disturbance bring Some clouds to the area tonight. There is a small chance we could see a little bit of light rain. The clouds will quickly depart the area early Wednesday morning giving way to plenty of sunshine. We will see a clear sky Wednesday night. Sunshine will once again return for Thursday. Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until Saturday when a cold front makes its way through the area ending the above normal temperatures.

Below-normal temperatures will return to the ArkLaTex behind Saturday’s cold front. Look for daytime highs this weekend to retreat to the low to middle fifties. Overnight lows will return to the 30s. Another warming trend will begin early next week and continue through next Wednesday when another disturbance will approach the area. Daytime highs early next week will be mainly in the 60s. Overnight lows will gradually warm to the 40s.

As of right now, it appears as if our next best chance of rain will arrive by the middle part of next week. We now have decent model agreement that rainfall totals from this disturbance will be somewhat limited with totals that will probably remain well below 1/2 inch.