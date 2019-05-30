Marshall upgrades warning system to alert citizens during severe weather

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS)

Marshall, Texas takes steps to be prepared for severe weather, especially during tornado season.

Marshall just replaced one of their siren systems that alert people nearby when they need to seek shelter.

Tornados can be unpredictable, powerful and fatal forces. So alerting people beforehand saves lives.

“We want all of our citizens to know when there’s a potential chance of a bad outbreak of weather,” said Reggie Cooper, Marshall Fire Chief and Emergency Management.

Cooper said it’s an inconspicuous piece of technology, but it’s role is vital. Early warning siren systems let people know when severe weather is on the way and they need to get to a safe space inside their homes.

“Anytime Harrison County, not just the City of Marshall comes under a tornado warning we’re going to set the sirens because weather is so unpredictable,” Cooper said.

They just replaced the one next to the Oak Lawn Golf Course. He said the sirens are stragetically placed around the city and reaches rural parts of Harrison County.

“Marshall sits on seven hills and so we want to get them at high points. We want them at the greatest chance of hearing an audible sound,” Cooper said.

The sirens sound not just for tornados, but also when winds reach more than 70 miles per hour along with golf-ball sized hail. All dangerous, deadly factors.

“We want people to not come outside and look at the sky which a lot of people do. We people to go inside and tune into the weather channels,” Cooper said.

Cooper also said every family should have a pre-plan in place for when a tornado comes so they’re prepared.