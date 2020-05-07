May 3rd-9th is Hurricane Preparedness Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The week of May 3-9th is Hurricane Preparedness Week in the United States. The official start to hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is June 1st. Colorado State’s researchers put out their hurricane predictions for 2020 and they believe it will be a above average season. Other hurricane experts agree because of the lack of El Nino and above average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean.

The presence of El Nino cools the waters in the Eastern Pacific and suppress hurricane activity in the Gulf and Atlantic Ocean. National Hurricane Center Director Dr Ken Graham says now is a good time to review your hurricane plan.

“We have to prepare like we normally do. Now is a good time to start getting supplies for your hurricane kit. You should look over your insurance information. Water is the leading cause of deaths in tropical systems,” said Dr Graham.

NOAA will issue their hurricane forecast on May 21st. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th. The peak of the season is in September.

For more information on how to prepare for hurricanes, click here.

