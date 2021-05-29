Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Memorial Day weekend is going to be nice and dry

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You couldn’t ask for a better Saturday afternoon in the ArkLaTex. If you are enjoying today, you will enjoy Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s. This evening, we will nighttime temperatures dropping down into the middle and upper 50s. Sunday morning will start off very refreshing for late May. Yes, the humidity will be back up again.

Lows for Sunday morning

For Memorial Day, clouds and humidity will be on the increase again. An upper-level disturbance will slowly move across the Central parts of the United States. Monday should remain dry with highs in the 80s. Although, we could close Monday with a few showers especially to the west.

Highs for Sunday

The upcoming work week will feel like a typical summertime pattern. The highest chance of rain will occur Wednesday-Friday. Once we reach sunset, scattered showers and storms will begin to fizzle. As of now, rain chances will begin to go down heading into next weekend. In addition, we will continue to monitor river levels. Most of our lakes and rivers are elevated and will remain high for a while!

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss