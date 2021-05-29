Memorial Day weekend is going to be nice and dry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You couldn’t ask for a better Saturday afternoon in the ArkLaTex. If you are enjoying today, you will enjoy Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s. This evening, we will nighttime temperatures dropping down into the middle and upper 50s. Sunday morning will start off very refreshing for late May. Yes, the humidity will be back up again.

Lows for Sunday morning

For Memorial Day, clouds and humidity will be on the increase again. An upper-level disturbance will slowly move across the Central parts of the United States. Monday should remain dry with highs in the 80s. Although, we could close Monday with a few showers especially to the west.

Highs for Sunday

The upcoming work week will feel like a typical summertime pattern. The highest chance of rain will occur Wednesday-Friday. Once we reach sunset, scattered showers and storms will begin to fizzle. As of now, rain chances will begin to go down heading into next weekend. In addition, we will continue to monitor river levels. Most of our lakes and rivers are elevated and will remain high for a while!

The next seven days