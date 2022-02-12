Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS)_ As of this posting, we will see clearing skies a little later on as we go into the overnight hours. That will make a big difference in our morning temperatures. Right now temperatures are in the 30s and 40s areawide. Winds are going to be slacking up and temperatures will drop well below freezing temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 20s! High pressure will be moving to our south and that will give us west winds returning for your Sunday. There will be plenty of sunshine and a very dry atmosphere and that will let us warm up to near normal highs ranging from the mid to upper 50s. With even warmer temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday! All eyes will then turn to a massive upper-level system that will develop in the Pacific Northwest this system will eventually move into our region by mid-week after a quiet and warm period. We will have a juicy atmosphere and will likely have plenty of instability thanks to a low-level jetstream. The first part of this system will push a line of thunderstorms into the area Wednesday and Wednesday night. Some storms could be severe with all modes of Severe Weather being possible. The next part of the system will be the cold front which sweeps through Thursday morning taking most of the rain out of our area.

Note that your 7 Day Forecast shows that our Weather Roller Coaster Ride of Temperature Changes will find well above normal temperatures for next weekend!