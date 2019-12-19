Mild afternoons and cold mornings will continue for the next few days

Thursday morning, temperatures are starting off on the cold side. Everyone in the ArkLaTex is waking up to temperatures below freezing. Once the sun rises, temperatures will warm quickly. Daytime highs will warm into the middle and upper 50s.

Highs for Thursday

Thursday will start with lots of sunshine. However, we will end Thursday with lots of clouds. The clouds will help keep temperatures from dropping into the 20s for Friday morning. Our next chance for rain will come this weekend. An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico. The main impacts from the system will be to the east of the ArkLaTex.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Next week, temperatures will warm into the 60s. Christmas Day, we will see highs near 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies. No rain is in the forecast!

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

58° / 34°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 58° 34°

Friday

55° / 39°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 55° 39°

Saturday

51° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 51° 39°

Sunday

60° / 39°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 60° 39°

Monday

66° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 66° 40°

Tuesday

67° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 67° 47°

Wednesday

69° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 69° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

6 AM
Clear
0%
28°

29°

7 AM
Clear
0%
29°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

53°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

49°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

45°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

42°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

